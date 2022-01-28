Almost 200 Covid-19 cases in Singapore have BA.2 Omicron sub-lineage

SINGAPORE (Jan 28): A total of 48 local cases and 150 imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore have been confirmed to have had the BA.2 Omicron sub-lineage as of Jan 25, 2022, according to the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH).

The ministry said the health authorities in Denmark had disclosed their findings that BA.2 is more infectious that BA.1, but with no significant difference in clinical outcomes.

“We will need further data and study to fully understand the implications for severity, immunity and transmissibility of BA.2,” said MOH’s spokesperson in response to media queries on the BA.2 Omicron sub-lineage here today.

It was reported that the BA.2 sub-lineage of Omicron was first detected in November last year with more than 10,000 cases have been reported in 47 countries. – Bernama