Hindu mum meets her three children at Perlis Social Welfare Dept’s childcare facility

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 16): Single mother Loh Siew Hong met with her three children at a welfare institution under the Perlis Social Welfare Department (JKM) today, according to the Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) Ministry.

In a statement, KPWKM said the meeting took place this afternoon.

According to KPWKM, the children were placed in a welfare institution of JKM at Loh’s request after obtaining a court order, in the interests and welfare of the children.

In managing family visits, welfare institutions must comply with the Child (Place of Safety) Regulations 2017 because welfare institutions have been gazetted as a safe place under the Child Act 2001, where all visitations must be made with the written permission of the social welfare officer.

“The complainant (Loh) was given permission to visit her children today and she abided by all regulations and the standard operating procedure (on Covid-19 prevention),” the statement said.

KPWKM also denied an allegation that the children had been transferred to another institution under JKM. – Bernama