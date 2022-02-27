‘Op Tapis Khas’: 21, including 2 foreigners arrested in Bintulu

BINTULU (Feb 27): A total of 21 individuals, including two foreign nationals were arrested during ‘Op Tapis Khas’ in Bintulu from Feb 23 to 25.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili in a statement said the suspects consisted of 20 men and a woman aged between 16 and 47.

He said the operation targeted abandoned houses, boarding houses, and huts in the farm, which were suspected to be used as venues for drug abuse activities around Bintulu.

Zulkipli said of the 21 individuals detained, one man was arrested for allegedly possessing 0.6 grammes of syabu, while another man was detained for alleged possession of psychotropic pills (Nospen).

“Two men were detained under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for failing to present valid identification and travel documents,” he added.

He said a urine test conducted on all of the suspects found that they were positive for amphetamine.

According to Zulkipli, for the offence of possession of drugs under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952, the offender could be fined not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years, if convicted.

As the offence of having psychotropic pills under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952, the suspect could be imprisoned for not exceeding four months or a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or both upon conviction.

For the offence of consuming drugs under Section 15(1)(a) of the same act, the suspects could be fined not exceeding RM5,000 or three months jail and two years’ police supervision, if convicted.