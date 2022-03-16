Kuching MP chides federal govt for slow approval of Covid-19 aid

KUCHING (March 16): The federal government has been called on to expedite processing the approval of Covid-19 Special Assistance and Covid-19 Management Assistance applications under the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, who raised the issue in the Dewan Rakyat, pointed out there have been multiple delays, with applicants complaining they have not received updates on their applications for the much-needed aid even after many months.

Yii said this was not in line with the assurance given by Nadma director-general Datuk Aminuddin Hassim in September 2021 that the agency would hand out the special assistance payment within 30 working days from the date of receipt of completed application documents.

“I demand that the government give urgent attention into this as many are waiting for such funds to help them through this tough period,” he said in a statement.

Yii said, in response to his query, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mastura Mohd Yazid admitted in Parliament that there are weaknesses and delays with the applications.

According to him, the issue must be addressed on a policy level and the mechanism has to be improved to ensure that each application is processed swiftly and the funds disbursed efficiently to those eligible.

“I also encourage all those that have applied but have yet to receive their funds to contact my office and together with all the necessary documents we will help bring your case to the attention of the minister,” he said.

Yii added the Covid-19 Special Assistance is also available for individuals who lost their income during the quarantine period, while the Covid-19 Death Management Special Assistance is available for beneficiaries.