Penang cops receive 108 blackmail cases involving nude videos with losses of RM589,685

GEORGE TOWN (March 25): Penang police received a total of 108 reports of blackmail cases involving nude video distribution that led to losses totalling RM 589,685 from 2020 until last month.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the victims comprised males aged between 13 and 64, adding that one victim even committed suicide due to shame and depleted funds to pay his blackmailer.

He said the suspects would seduce the victims to perform indecent acts via video calls, which were recorded without them knowing.

The victims would then receive a threatening text that forced them to pay a sum of money, and if they failed to do so, their nude videos would be posted on social media, he added.

“Last year, a man committed suicide after being too distressed and ashamed when he was caught naked on video by the suspect who demanded a lot of money from him,” he told reporters after attending the state level 215th Police day celebrations here today.

Mohd Shuhaily said last year’s statistics showed a drastic increase in these cases, namely 80 cases reported involving losses totalling RM404,335 compared with 17 cases with losses amounting to RM76,300 in 2020, adding that 11 cases were reported between January and February this year incurring RM109,050 in losses.

He said from 2020 until last month 39 individuals were arrested and 15 cases were solved.

Meanwhile, he said police received a total of 463 reports on robbery cases throughout last year, of which 100 cases were revealed to be false reports.

He added police also received a total of 98 false reports involving identity cards, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cards, fights, misuse of money and insurance claims, among others, while between January and February this year, police received 11 cases of false reports involving robbery.

“Those found to have lodged false reports can be investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment for up to six months or a fine of RM2,000 or both,” he said.

On the crime index reported by the Penang police contingent, he said violent and property crime was down by 37.9 per cent between Jan and Feb this year. – Bernama