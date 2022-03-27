Safa Tuaran lift CM Trophy

KOTA KINABALU (March 27): Rozaimie Abd Rahman scored the only goal in the Sabah Cup 2022 Grand Final for Safa Tuaran to defeat Safa Tawau at the Likas Stadium on Sunday.

The former state and national striker smashed the ball home from close range in the 62nd minute.

Safa Tuaran received RM30,000 as winners as well as lifting the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor Trophy. Runners-up Safa Tawau received RM20,000.

Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, who was representing the Chief Minister, presented the prizes.

President of Safa Tuaran, Datuk Kassim Razali, was proud of the achievement of the squad that featured the likes of former Rhinos Mafry Balang, Zuraindey Jumai, Jufrey Omopor, Ronny Harun and Julamri Muhammad.

“As the president of Safa Tuaran district, I’m very proud that we manage to win the tournament for the first time ever.

“It was an entertaining game and the fans were treated to a good game of football,” he said after the prize presentation.

As for Safa Tawau, the president Datuk Hj Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan said the youthful squad should not be discouraged after the defeat, especially when they were up against a team strengthened by former state footballers.

“I was informed Safa Tuaran have many footballers who have played at state and national level but Safa Tawau with many young local talents were able to match them, so for that I’m very proud of the team.

“We were unlucky actually to face them but then again, our players gave their best … we will continue to make progress with our young players,” said Nizam.

Eight teams competed in the Grand Final of Sabah Cup after they won their qualifying zones vying for the Chief Minister’s Cup.

Safa Tuaran and Safa Tawau topped their respective group in the Grand Final to set up the meeting in the final.

Meanwhile, Sabah Football Association (Safa) deputy president Datuk Juil Nuatim praised the Local Competitions Committee headed by Azman Mastar for a job well done in organising the tournament.

Juil said the state FA would continue to hold more tournaments to unearth new talents for the development of Sabah football.

“Safa had previously held the BMR Cup (under-18) tournament and now the Sabah Cup. The plan is to organise the Inter-Club and the Safa League.

“We may make some adjustment though, maybe to organise the future tournaments before the start of Malaysia League.

“It is one of the best platforms to select new players … maybe the potential players can play in the (senior) league, junior team or even in M3 League,” he told reporters after the prize presentation.