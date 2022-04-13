Sea cruise based on Southern Song or Ming Dynasty proposed

KOTA KINABALU (April 13): A sea cruise based on Southern Song or Ming Dynasty has been proposed to travel along the Maritime Silk Road to Kudat and Kota Kinabalu.

“The service staff could be wearing ancient costumes, while the guests will be served food from the era,” said Sabah Association of Tour and Travel Agents (SATTA) president Datuk Seri Winston Liaw.

He said the travel package could also include Chinese cultural show, as well as Tai Chi performance by Kota Kinabalu Funei Taiji Association.

“The cruise ship could travel once or twice every month to Sabah, which will spur the economy here given the large number of guests,” he said when paying a courtesy call to the outgoing Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Liang Caide, here on Wednesday.

Liaw hopesld that China will ease its zero Covid-19 policy soon for Chinese tourists to return to Sabah.

He said the tourism industry in Sabah was eager to welcome Chinese tourists back again to revive the economy.

He also hoped that Liang would facilitate a dialogue between SATTA and the tourism board of Shengzhou, the hometown of the Chinese Consul General.

“When the pandemic is over, we will be organizing a trip, which includes tourism players, to Shengzhou to explore the food culture there.”

Liaw also proposed Kota Kinabalu and Shengzhou to establish friendship city ties to boost exchanges between the people.

“We could also bring our Sabah laksa, sang nyuk mian and Tuaran noodle to Shengzhou for them to have a taste.”