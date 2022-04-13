Six S’wakian students, adult mentor selected for exchange programme in US

KUCHING (April 13): Six Sarawakian students and an adult mentor have been selected to participate in the Southeast Asia Youth Leadership Programme (SEAYLP) at Northern Illinois University (NIU) in DeKalb, Illinois from May 3 to 27.

The students are Angeleeca Domnu (SMK St. Teresa, Kuching), Benedict Lim Hao Yan and Isabelle Sim Mei Ing (SMK Lutong, Miri), Eliza Tang Kah Li (SMK Kidurong, Bintulu), Hannah Lenak Douglas (SMK Tabuan Jaya, Kuching) and Yeo Ming Hui (SMK Batu Lintang, Kuching).

The adult mentor is Sheela Faizura Nik Fauzi from UiTM Samarahan Campus, Kota Samarahan.

US Ambassador Brian McFeeters met the students and their mentor at the United States Embassy in Kuala Lumpur yesterday to congratulate them and encouraged them to become ‘youth ambassadors’ who will continue to strengthen and elevate the US-Malaysia relationship.

“I am a strong advocate for exchange programmes. They are an extremely powerful platform to build people-to-people relationships between our two countries.

“And those connections can lead to really incredible collaborations in science, technology, business, arts, and a host of other areas,” he said in a statement today.

Mcfeeters encouraged all the SEAYLP participants to make the most of their exchange experience.

“Very few students get these types of opportunities and I hope that you will all make the most of each day you have in the United States to try new things and make as many connections with Americans as you can.”

2019 SEAYLP adult mentor Justin Lee also shared his experience with the 2022 SEAYLP cohort.

The SEAYLP convenes high school students and adult mentors from the ten Asean member countries for a three-week exchange programme focusing on leadership and youth development and to explore shared challenges faced by the United States and Asean member countries.

The participants will develop projects to address the needs of their communities upon their return home.