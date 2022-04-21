Dr Rundi: Pork sold in Miri safe, ample supply for Gawai

MIRI (April 21): Pork sold in the market here is safe to be consumed and there is ample supply for the Gawai festival in June, said Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

In a press statement yesterday, he said the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) now allows the sale of pork from Sibu, Samarahan and Kuching in Miri Division to meet consumer demand.

“Referring to the application by Miri City Council for the reopening of the abattoir in Krokop, we are also pleased to inform it may be opened earlier if it meets the criteria that have been set and obtains approval from DVS Sarawak.

Dr Rundi disclosed that the DVS office here has received several complaints regarding the slaughtering of pigs outside the permitted premises since the closure of the abattoir in Krokop.

“These premises were monitored and the results of the investigation showed that these pigs were obtained legally from authorised sources,” he said.

He stressed that pursuant to Section 62 of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999, slaughtering should be carried out at premises licensed by the authority from state veterinary department.

Any party found in breach of the Section shall be liable to a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year, or both, he added.