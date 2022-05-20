Timber from certified, sustainable forests in high demand, says Deputy Minister

KUCHING (May 20): There is high demand for timber extracted from certified forest and areas that practise sustainable forest management in the global market, said Datu Len Talif Salleh.

The Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development told the august House today that there are set limits in Forest Management Unit (FMU) areas.

“Logging activities in FMU areas have a minimum logging cycle limit of 25 years. This is to ensure that an FMU area that has been logged can recover and will be ready to be logged for the next round,” he said when replying Dennis Ngau (GPS-Telang Usan) during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting.

Len Talif said the annual logging limit was also enforced as a comprehensive logging control.

He explained the annual logging limit is approved based on the actual stock of forest in the field, complying with the size of logs allowed to be cut through the Reduced Impact Logging method.

“Therefore, serious compliance to each principle in the forest management certification standards by the licensees will ensure that the logging activities carried out can help generate revenue for Sarawak continuously.

“It is also to preserve the ability of a forest area to supply timber resources in a sustainable manner,” he added.