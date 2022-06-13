Five-year-old killed in Bukong Asal longhouse fire, mum, sis injured

KUCHING (June 13): A five-year-old boy was killed after a fire tore through a longhouse in Bukong Asal, Betong this morning, while his mother and two-year-old sister suffered second-degree burns.

A Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) statement identified the boy as Rezdesson Carlos Robson.

His charred remains were found in the kitchen of Rumah Polly Sulau at Bukong Asal, Jalan Lidong Asal.

His mother was identified as Ency Shaylla, 25, and his sister as Elsa Amanda Robson.

Operation commander senior fire superintendent I Henry Jugah said the fire started around 9am.

“When the Bomba arrived at the scene, the non-permanent structure longhouse, with 11 units of bilik and occupied by 59 people, was totally razed to the ground.

“Based on the situation, Bomba acted to extinguish the fire by using water from a nearby pond by using the transport pump. The efforts to extinguish the fire took almost two hours,” he said in a statement.

Rezdesson’s body has been handed over to the police for further action, while Ency and Elsa are receiving treatment at Betong Hospital.

The cause of the fire and losses incurred have yet to be determined.