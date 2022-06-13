Sarawak records 267 Covid-19 cases during Epid Week 23

KUCHING (June 13): Sarawak’s weekly Covid-19 cases rose to 267 for Epidemiological (Epid) Week 23, compared to the 175 cases in the previous Epid week, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Out of the 267 cases, a total of 260 cases were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms,” said the committee in its weekly report on Monday.

It added one Covid-19 fatality in Bintulu was recorded in Week 23.

To date, Sarawak has recorded 306,992 positive cases.

On the breakdown of cases, SDMC said Kuching remained the district with the highest number of cases with 96 cases.

“This is followed by Miri with 32, Sibu and Bintulu with 26 cases each, Samarahan with 13 and Serian 11,” it said.

Limbang recorded nine new cases while Bau recorded eight.

There were five new cases each in Sri Aman and Kapit, while four cases each were recorded in Betong, Mukah, Selangau and Meradong.

There were three cases each in Saratok and Lubok Antu, while Lawas, Tatau, Sarikei and Tebedu each had two.

One case was recorded each in Dalat, Kabong, Beluru, Telang Usan, Song and Julau.

Other districts did not record any new cases for Epid Week 23.