Bomba Bintulu deploys another water tanker to aid Miri residents

MIRI (June 18): The Fire and Rescue department (Bomba) Bintulu has deployed another water tanker with a capacity of carrying 20,000 litres of water to assist Bomba Miri in supplying clean water to Miri residents.

Bomba Zone 6 acting chief senior fire Supt Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said the directive, made by Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman, would be of a help to the residents affected by the water woes.

He assured that delivery of clean water would be continued until the repair works of the damaged water pipeline at Mile 7, Jalan Miri-Bintulu is completed.

“On the first day (June 16), we only had one unit of prime mover water tanker with a capacity of 20,000 litres.

“As for day two (June 17) and today, we have two water tankers, each with a capacity of 20,000 litres and 3,500 litres,” Ahmad Nizam said, adding that Bomba Miri had also received assistance from Bomba Batu Niah through one of its water tanker.

The water tankers have been moving around affected residential areas in Miri since June 16, and this includes Desa Murni in Permyjaya and Tudan, he noted.