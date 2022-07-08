Man remanded for allegedly threatening former boss in Baram

MIRI (July 8): The Magistrates’ Court in Marudi today remanded a 40-year-old man for four days to facilitate the police investigation into alleged criminal intimidation against his former employer.

Sarawak administrative officer Reagan Edwin allowed the suspect to be remanded until July 12 following an application by investigating officer Sgt Willie Francis Ubi from the Marudi police headquarters made under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

In his application, Willie said that on July 6, the manager of a logging company lodged a police report at Long Lama police station.

The complainant claimed in his police report that on July 5, he was approached and threatened by a former employee.

He also alleged that the suspect had threatened to cause chaos at the camp.

Acting on information, on July 7 at around 5pm, police nabbed the suspect at Long Belok in Baram.

Police are investigating the case under Section 506 of the Penal Code.