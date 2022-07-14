ShopeeFood now delivering in Kota Kinabalu!

KOTA KINABALU (July 14): Shopee’s online food delivery service, ShopeeFood is now available here, offering local KK residents an alternative platform to get food delivered right to their doorstep.

To place an order through ShopeeFood, users only have to click on the ‘ShopeeFood’ icon on the Shopee mobile application to discover the list of available restaurants.

At present, there are restaurants such as McDonald’s, Kenny Rogers Roasters, Tealive, Boost Juice, KFC, Yam Yam and many more! We will also be expecting even more restaurants in the near future.

Users who redeem vouchers before placing their order will enjoy various promotions and Free Delivery, including the Super Deals up to 50% OFF.

There will also be an Order & Win contest running from July 14 – July 31 where users who place an order will possibly be in the running for domestic travel packages for two worth up to RM10,000. *terms and conditions apply*

🎁 Grand prize: 4D3N holiday package to Kuala Lumpur

🎁Second prize: 3D2N holiday package to Penang

🎁Third prize: 2D1N holiday package to Pulau Mantanani.

There is even more great news for New Users!

💥New Shopee users: Enjoy a RM20 discount + Free Delivery for their first ShopeeFood order.

💥New ShopeeFood users: Enjoy a RM7 discount + Free Delivery for their first purchase

Note: Users can pay for their orders via ShopeePay or by cash upon delivery.

ShopeeFood’s online food delivery service is only available via the Shopee mobile application.

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/ShopeeFoodBorneoPost.