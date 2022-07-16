Covid-19 infection in Sabah continues to rise



KOTA KINABALU (July 16): The daily Covid-19 infection in Sabah continued to rise on Saturday with 274 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the increase in some districts, especially Kota Kinabalu has kept Sabah at a high level.

“Kota Kinabalu recorded a very high increase in new infections with 137 cases, an increase of 54 compared to the previous day.

“Almost 70 per cent of cases in Kota Kinabalu is through sporadic infections. Six other districts recorded an increase including Putatan 21, Tuaran 16 and Tawau 14 cases,” he said.

Eleven districts did not record any new cases on July 16.

A total of 271 out of 274 cases recorded on Saturday are in Categories 1 and 2, while there is one case in Category 3 and two in Category 4.