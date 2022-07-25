Mile 7 flyover now fully open to road users

KUCHING (July 25): The Mile 7 flyover, which makes part of the Kuching-Serian Road, a completed stretch of the Pan Borneo Highway, is now fully open to road users.

In a Facebook post today, the state Public Works Department’s (JKR) Pan Borneo Highway Unit announced that the flyover in Kota Sentosa here is in full operation from 10am.

In spite of this, road users are advised to drive cautiously and courteously when passing through the newly-opened flyover.

They are reminded to always adhere to the speed limit set, as well as the traffic signs that have been put up along the access way.

The Mile 7 Flyover is one of the four flyover projects along the Kuching-Serian Road under the Pan Borneo Highway project.

The other three flyovers are Mile 4 Flyover, Mile 6 Flyover and Mile 10 Flyover.

These four flyover projects were amounting to RM352,966,210.