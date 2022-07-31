Man arrested in Bau for allegedly selling online gambling top-ups

KUCHING (July 31): Police arrested a man for allegedly selling online gambling top-ups at a premises in Siniawan Villa, Bau at around 6pm yesterday.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said during the arrest, police seized the suspect’s smartphone which contained top-up transactions.

“Police also seized cash and a SIM card from the suspect,” he added.

He said the 41-year-old suspect from Kampung Siburan will be investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

If convicted, the suspect can be fined between RM5,000 and RM50,000 or a jail sentence of not more than three years.