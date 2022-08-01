Miri man fined RM1,000 for damaging Facebook friend’s house gate

MIRI (Aug 1): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM1,000 in default one month in prison for damaging the house gate of a woman he became acquainted with through Facebook.

Magistrate Michelle Lim Wan Chen convicted Eric Wong Bak Seng, 41, from Jalan Jade Utama here on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of between one and five years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Wong pushed and kicked the gate of the woman’s house several times until a wooden panel detached.

He was charged with committing the offence at 11.48am on May 11 this year at the house in Bandar Baru Permyjaya.

Wong’s defence lawyer Firdaus Morshidi appealed for a lighter sentence according to the amount agreed to by the prosecutor in the plea bargain application.

He said the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding between Wong and the complainant, whom Wong got to know on Facebook.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case.