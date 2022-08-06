Some 150 civil servants participate in fun ride

KUCHING (Aug 6): Some 150 participants from federal and state secretary offices participated in the ‘Civil Servants Fun Ride’ event at Padang Merdeka on Saturday.

The event was organised by the Civil Servants Sports and Welfare Council (Maksak) in conjunction with the ‘Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia’ programme and was officiated by Senior Works Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah was accompanied by chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Zuki Ali and State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, all three whom participated in the ride as well.

According to organising secretariat Nazrie Abdullah, the objective of the event was to unite civil servants in the state.

“It also serves to strengthen the relationships among them, since their heads of departments also took part in the ride,” Nazrie said.

The route covered was about 8.6 kilometres with two pit-stops at Padang Selepas near the Satok Sports Complex and Kuching Waterfront.

The event took about two hours.

The group also carried out corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities by distributing food baskets at Padang Selepas before presenting contributions to the operators of water taxis, locally known as ‘perahu tambang’, at Kuching Waterfront.

Among those present were Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki.