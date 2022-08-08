Could local boy Roy Gingkoi be PRS’ choice for Lubok Antu?

KUCHING (Aug 8): Speculation is rife that Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Engkilili is lobbying for one of its own to stand in Lubok Antu during the next parliamentary election.

Some branch members are said to be lobbying for lawyer Roy Gingkoi to be the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate.

The 43-year-old is the son of former police senior assistant commissioner Datuk Gingkoi Seman Pancras.

Hailing from Rumah Serau, Nanga San in Lubok Antu, Roy’s father-in-law is the late Penghulu Nyambong Maweng from Memaloi, Engkilili.

The lobbying is said to be caused by Lubok Antu incumbent Jugah Muyang’s application to re-join PRS in the hopes of defending the seat on a GPS ticket.

According to party insiders, Roy was directed by former PRS president the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing to canvass for support after the last parliamentary election in which Jugah, then an independent, won against the Barisan Nasional (BN)-PRS candidate, the late Robert Pasang Alam, and Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) Nicholas Bawin Anggat.

Several PRS Engkilili members are expected to meet party president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum soon to express their protest against Jugah’s application and recommend their choice for Lubok Antu.

However, another faction is believed to be seeking the signatures of community leaders in Engkilili to petition in support of Jugah’s intention to seek GPS’ candidacy for Lubok Antu.

The Lubok Antu parliamentary seat comprises the state constituencies of Engkilili and Batang Ai.

Prior to the 2018 parliamentary election, Jugah quit PRS to contest in Lubok Antu and won by a majority of 1,059 as an independent.

He garnered 5,834 votes against Pasang’s 4,775 votes and Bawin’s 3,942 votes.

It is understood that PRS has yet to form an election credential committee to recommend the party’s nominees, including for Lubok Antu, to GPS chairman Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

A party insider said the election committee would only be formed during the next party supreme council meeting, which has yet to be scheduled.

The last election credential committee comprised of the party president, deputy president, youth chief, and secretary-general and it is expected to be the same this time round.