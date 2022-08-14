Radzi: Centralised reporting system among education transformation elements introduced by MOE

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 14): The development of a centralised reporting system to record student assessment results is one of the education transformation elements to be introduced by the Ministry of Education (MoE), said Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin.

In addition to reducing teachers’ workload, the system also aims to improve the efficiency of the MoE system so as to remain relevant in today’s digital transformation.

Radzi said that currently, a teacher is required to submit student assessment results to various parties including the MoE and district education offices (PPD).

“With this centralised reporting system, other parties who want to obtain the record (student results) can extract data from it. The same concept applies to the preparation of timetables, where there are still some schools that do it manually.

“The MoE will develop a special system for schools to generate timetables according to their respective needs,” he told reporters when met at the three-day Education Transformation Showcase from Aug 12 at the Alamanda shopping mall here.

According to Radzi, the MoE is committed to creating the best education ecosystem in addition to prioritising the overall development of students.

“For example, we have recently forged collaboration with FGV Holdings Berhad to help students gain a deeper understanding of climate change,” he said adding that the education transformation also involved cooperation between government and private sectors.

In order for the community, especially parents to have better understanding of the education transformation and MoE policies, Radzi said the ministry would hold PPD Open Day at 142 locations nationwide from Aug 26 to 27.

He also said that the MoE received a lot of positive feedback from various parties, including community leaders involved in the engagement sessions on the education transformation agenda.

Under the education transformation agenda, the MoE is also taking various initiatives including abolishing the Primary School Achievement Test (UPSR) and the Form Three Assessment (PT3) to ensure that school-based assessments (PBS) can be implemented effectively, as well as restructuring the teacher transfer process.

The Education Transformation Showcase is among the events lined up by the ministry under the ‘Bersama Semarakkan Transformasi Pendidikan’ programme which is currently being held until Sept 30 nationwide.

The showcase, among others, highlights the innovations and achievements of students and teachers, digital education developments and system applications that facilitate education management.

Kartigesan M.Veloo who has been named the Innovative Preschool Teacher Icon for his Sensory Play Numerics invention, said he created the tool to help children aged four to six or pupils with with learning difficulties in mathematics.

“It is vital for every student to master the fundamental math concepts before they can move on to more complex skills,” said the teacher at Sekolah Kebangsaan Olak Lempit, Kuala Langat, Selangor.

The teacher said he came up with the idea of inventing the tool in 2017 after finding that some of his preschool students were facing difficulties in solving basic math calculations.

Made from wooden blocks and cardboard, Sensory Play Numerics is equipped with motion sensor lights that will turn on if a student managed to arrange a list of numbers in the correct order.

Veloo who has been teaching for 11 years planned to improve the learning modules of the tool so that it can provide benefits to more students.

Sekolah Seni Malaysia Perak student Muhammad Haziq Ziman, 17, who participated in the International High School Arts Festival in Japan recently, said the event gave him good exposure to learn about works of art from other countries.

“This is my second time participating in the competition and this year, I managed to showcase my painting that has animal motifs such as the Malayan tiger and Koi on it,” said Muhammad Haziq who took only two weeks to produce his artwork using the acrylic painting techniques.

The Selangor-born student who started drawing at the age of eight, said he would continue to improve his painting skills. – Bernama