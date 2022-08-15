Kuching Intercultural Mooncake Festival returns this September

KUCHING (Aug 15): The Kuching Intercultural Mooncake Festival will make its comeback this Sept 1 at Carpenter Street here.

Going into its 19th edition, it is expected to house some 180 stalls this time, says the head of the organising committee Kapitan Lim Chuan Chan, who is also chairman of Kuching Old Market Community Association.

“After an absence of two years due to Movement Control Order (MCO), the Kuching Intercultural Mooncake Festival will be held this year and just like past events, Carpenter Street as well as its adjacent lanes will be closed to traffic from Sept 1 to 10,” he told The Borneo Post here.

Lim said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had been invited to officiate at the opening ceremony and moreover, each night throughout the festival would host a different guest-of-honour who would visit the stalls and interact with both the traders and the visitors.

“Our committee will pay a courtesy call on state Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah this Wednesday to formally invite her to the festival,” said Lim.

Running from 5pm to 11pm daily, the festival is set to hold various activities such as a mixed martial arts competition.

Lim said a press conference would be called soon to formally announce the festival.