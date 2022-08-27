Sarawakian Evelyn Ting leads Miss Malaysia Grand Finals online poll

KUCHING (Aug 27): Sarawakian Evelyn Ting is the favourite to win the Miss World Malaysia Grand Finals 2022 according to the pageant’s official online poll.

The results of the poll on hyperlive.tv as of 1.20pm showed Ting, who is designated as contestant number 8, was ahead of the others with 23 per cent of votes.

However, trailing closely behind her is Wenanita Angang from Sabah with 21 per cent of votes.

The others in the top five are Sabahan, Anya Kimberely, with 13 per cent; while Adlyn Jayne from Kuala Lumpur and Manjula Tamara, a Bidayuh-Indian born in Kuala Lumpur, tied at 11 per cent.

The poll closes at 9pm tonight just as the finals kick off at the Sabah International Convention Centre.

The final score will be tallied from a combination of online votes garnered from hyperlive.tv and live judging.

Ting, 25, graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Physiology from the University of New South Wales and a Master of Nursing from the University of Sydney in Australia.

She worked as a registered nurse in Sydney upon graduating and was on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ting was granted the title Miss World Sarawak 2022 for garnering the most online votes during the semifinals of the world’s longest running beauty pageant.