Len Talif: Radda to shortlist priority projects to be implemented until 2030

KUCHING (Aug 30): Rajang Delta Development Agency (Radda) will shortlist the priority projects to be implemented in the area, said its chairman Datu Len Talif Salleh.

According to him, Radda had identified 442 potential projects amounting to over RM17.8 billion following a series of meetings to draft a framework of development plans for the Rajang Delta up to the year 2030.

“However, each development agency is only allocated initial funding of RM1.5 billion.

“So we will shortlist the priority projects and prepare a proposal to be tabled to the State Cabinet for approval by September.

“And we hope the implementation of the identified projects can begin by the early part of next year,” he said during the Radda Development Plan Syndication Lab Dinner last night.

Regarding the 442 potential projects, he said 159 of the projects are infrastructure development involving RM7.839 billion, followed by 137 social services projects (RM2.859 billion), 58 economic development projects (RM2.13 billion), 56 agriculture and agro-food industry projects (RM3.805 billion), and 32 utility and digital telecommunication projects (RM1.179 billion).

“We have come up with Strategic Alignment to translate Sarawak Aspiration 2030 to Rajang Delta

Aspiration 2030 based on bottom up planning approach,” he added.

Len Talif, who is also Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development, said Radda covers an area of 11,330 square kilometres involving five federal constituencies namely Mukah, Igan, Tanjung Manis, Sarikei and Julau; and 11 state constituencies namely Kuala Rajang, Semop, Daro, Jemoreng, Repok, Meradong, Pakan, Meluan, Balingian, Dalat and Tellian.

The formation of Radda was announced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on June 19, this year.

Len Talif also said that Radda has proposed that its office be set up on the 11th floor of the Tanjung Manis Administration Centre.

Meanwhile, the dinner was held in conjunction with the two-day Radda Development Plan Syndication Lab which ends today.

State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki who also spoke, said the State Cabinet would meet on Sept 29 to go through the proposal from Radda.

He said the findings and input from the labs need to be forwarded to the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) Sarawak so that a cabinet paper can be drafted as soon as possible.

Also present at the dinner were elected representatives from the central region covered by Radda including Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Datuk Abdullah Saidol, Yusuf Abdul Wahab, Dato’ Sri Huang Tiong Sii, Safiee Ahmad and Royston Valentine.