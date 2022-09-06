Earlier tabling of Budget 2023 not indicative of snap polls, says Senator

SIBU (Sept 6): The earlier tabling of Budget 2023 on Oct 7 is not an indication that Parliament will dissolved before the end of its current term to pave way for the 15th General Election (GE15), says Senator Robert Lau.

He believes the earlier tabling is to give time for the effects of the Budget to be felt by the people before the polls is held.

“The prime minister is handling his job and there is no point to push for an early election, unless he is really being pushed to call it.

“I still hold the view that the election will be held next year, with Parliament seeing out its full term,” said the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan chairman.

Lau said this when met by reporters after officiating the Mid-Autumn Festival Night hosted by SUPP Bawang Assan Women’s section at a restaurant in Sungai Bidut here Sunday.

Meanwhile, Lau confirmed that the Dewan Negara sitting slated to start on Dec 8 has been brought forward by about three weeks to Nov 21 – similar to the Dewan Rakyat sitting which will run from Oct 3-Nov 29 instead of Oct 26-Dec 15 as originally scheduled.

On Aug 26, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar confirmed that the Budget 2023 tabling will be held on Oct 7 instead of Oct 28.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had used his authority under Rule 11(2) of the Dewan Rakyat’s Standing Order to fix the sitting earlier, but denied the change in sitting date was to allow a snap polls to be held this year.

The present Parliament term expires in July next year, with the current federal administration having until September 2023 to call a general election.