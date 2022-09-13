Too few students in Sarawak taking up STEM subjects, says Manyin

KUCHING (Sept 13): The percentage of students taking up Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects in Sarawak remains well below the national target of 60 per cent, said Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong.

Manyin, who is formerly Education, Science and Technological Research Minister and currently an advisor on educational matters in the Sarawak Premier’s Office, said only about 28 per cent of students in the state are currently engaged in STEM disciplines.

He expressed concern that this low percentage would significantly impact Sarawak’s push to become a developed state by 2030.

“At the moment, the state’s percentage of students taking up STEM is only at about 28 per cent and if this is the case, how is Sarawak going to face the challenges of the 21st century?” he told reporters here yesterday.

Manyin, who had earlier graced Politeknik Kuching’s 30th graduation ceremony at a hotel, said the state government is now striving to find ways and means in organising more activities to nurture interest among students to explore STEM-related subjects.

He also commended the state government for approving the construction of the RM200-million Sarawak Science Centre in the effort to promote STEM.

“The future depends on the mastery of knowledge in artificial intelligence, algorithm, bots and big data,” he said.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) in its 2020 Annual Report had stated that the percentage of the country’s students in STEM was 47.18 per cent with 20.51 per cent in Pure Science, and 26.67 per cent in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 has targeted 60 per cent of students enrolling in STEM package classes by 2030, in line with the national target.

Meanwhile, commenting on the shortage of teachers in the state, Manyin said the MoE had agreed for teacher training institutes (IPGs) to be roped in to train more teachers, particularly unemployed graduates, to fill the 5,000 vacancies across the state.

“What we proposed at that time was for potential teachers who have the interest, commitment and qualifications to teach. They will be asked to teach temporarily for six months and be assessed by qualified teachers to determine whether they are really interested.

“If the individuals have proven their commitment in teaching, the candidates will then be asked to pursue a one-and-a-half-year diploma in education to be turned into qualified teachers,” he said, adding a similar approach has been implemented in Singapore.

He said under the initiative, individuals with engineering or accountancy qualifications would be eligible to be trained as teachers.

However, he said despite the agreement having been reached for the IPGs to train more teachers, the policy has yet to be implemented.