Teens on target for Sabah’s Sukma shooting squad

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 14): The Sabah Shooting Association (SSA) has lined up an all teenagers squad for the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma).

SSA president Tan Sri TC Goh said 15 junior athletes have been named for the shooting competition that will take place at the National Shooting Range in Subang from Sept 16-24.

At just 13 years old, Dexter Dean Juanis is the squad’s youngest athlete, while 19-year-old Nurhafizah Didin is the oldest.

Dexter is one of three athletes to compete in the Men’s Air Rifle event for the state along with Ravanelli Rablin, 16, and Mohamad Hamizan Mohd Firdaus, 17.

Nurhafizah has been entered in the Women’s Air Rifle event with Larissa Regina John Tillon, 17; Briana June Daya, 16; Amber Weysha Walter John, 15; Erica Jade Juniol, 17; and Nur Aina Natasya Anderson, 15.

The state shooting squad also comprises Crystal Leyra Marcellus, 16; Bellina Odette Daya, 15; and Marion Evra Rablin, 16; all taking part in the Women’s Air Pistol and Women’s Sport Pistol events.

Xavi Alesandro Nelson, 18; Nicholas Dean Denis, 18; and Andre Walter John, 17; will compete both in the Men’s Air Pistol and Men’s 50m Pistol events.

The state Sukma athletes are training under SSA junior coach Denis Ejoh@Ajoh and assistant coach Hadizul Ayob.

“This will be the fifth official event participated in by the new Sabah Shooting Association (SSA) after its formation on the December 26, 2021.

“One of the competitions SSA took part in was the SportExcel/Milo/NSAM 2nd Malaysian Junior Shooting Championship held at the same Sukma venue in June. SSA also sent 15 juniors to the championship,” Goh said in a statement to the press.

During a meeting with the Sukma athletes here, Goh gave them words of encouragement and an official send off for the country’s premier multi-sport event.

A total of 26 gold medals are on offer for shooting.

Meanwhile, SSA is trying to increase the number of its athletes to have greater choice in the search for shooting talents.

“SSA targets to train a total of 48 shooters to eventually achieve gold medals for all categories, which includes .22 weapons and .177 air weapons.

“SSA strives to provide the juniors more training. It is part of the effort of the association to actively look for young talents,” Goh said.