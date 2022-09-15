Joint committee between state govt, private sector proposed

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 15): Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun proposed that a joint committee be set up between the state government and private sector so that both sectors function as a team and not competitors.

Masidi said that the joint committee will also look into the coordinating actions so as to ensure a smoother and more organised implementation of development projects by the private sector.

This joint committee which he hopes can be formalized within one month, would monitor and review all issues that may arise as well as to ensure that all government agencies function well and implement their responsibilities swiftly and efficiently.

Masidi who was met by reporters after officiating the opening ceremony of Shareda PropEX 2022, said this when asked to elaborate on the proposals he made in his speech earlier.

“I proposed that a joint committee be set up between all the licensing authorities in the government and members of the private sector as well as professional bodies. This committee will meet every quarterly to look into the complaints that we have received and address them,” he said.

“I found out that most of the problems are caused by the lack of communication between the private sector and government. I said if the proposed committee functions as one team and not as a government team versus the team from the private sector, we can resolve problems and challenges,” he said.

It is Masidi’s hope that the setting up of the committee can somewhat assist developers to resolve problems that they may experience with the banks or buyers among others.

“We like to believe that if we meet often then we can identify problems that can be avoided so that it will be a win-win situation for all. The house buyers will get their house in time and the developers will be able to make sufficient money to enable them to continue to be in business.

“At the end of the day it is the duty of the government to a certain extent, (to ensure) that developers and businessmen make money so that they continue to pay their taxes as this is revenue for the government,” he said.

“If they lose money the government will also not have an income and we have to understand that the entire set up benefits both sides, the government and the private sector. We need to think as one and not as competitors,” he stressed.

Masidi added that a few committees have actually been set up among which is the State Planning Council but he is of the opinion that when it comes to real business, there is need for a different approach.

According to him, most in the civil service never had any experience in managing a business, especially in real estate.

“Maybe if we understand where they stand then probably it will be easier for the government to find a solution. At the end of the day the buyers will not be burdened by development that are too expensive.

“We like to believe that through the creation of this joint committee we will be able to cut down unnecessary expenditure because if developers incur extra expenses they will just pass on to the buyers.

“So at the end of the day they take more time to complete the project and the home buyers will have to pay more because they have to pay for the extra expenses that were factored into the entire cost of development,” said Masidi.

In his speech Masidi said the committee would put a stop to the suspicions of some quarters that there are hanky panky being carried out discreetly to delay the development projects.

It will also lessen waiting time for approvals by government departments, he said, adding that he still finds hitches here and there and hopes that the committee will be able to sort all that out.

The better the corporate governance, the better the results for the industry, he opined.

Masidi who is also Second Finance Minister, in his speech, further proposed that a sub-committee be set up to look into the issue of ‘unauthorised transaction of money’ when dealing with the authorities involved.

“Tell your members not to ‘grease the palms’ of these individuals just so that the problem can be resolved. If they encounter any problems, go through the proper channels for solutions and I am happy to sit down with all of you to discuss and find a solution to the problems,” he said.

Speaking to reporters later, he said, “we cannot say that it is not happening, as I said in my speech, I worked in the private sector and I know how things are going. All these things are actually unnecessary (and) if we have this mindset that we will give you the license on time, then the issue of ‘greasing’ does not arise.

“At the end of the day, those who are in power to give the approval must remember that they are actually working for the public and the public are the homebuyers. To me if we have the mindset of service with no expectations of anything, the issue of ‘greasing the palm’ does not even arise,” he said.