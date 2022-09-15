KATC, Shareda partnering on sustainability in real estate devt

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 15): Mega Aerospace Centre Sdn Bhd which is operating an aerospace training institution and science, technology and innovation programs known as KKIP Aerospace Training Centre (KATC), is partnering with Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers (Shareda) to promote initiatives in the areas of energy management, urban farming and drone application for real estate development projects.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Aminuddin Zakaria said, “I’m excited with this collaboration and together with KATC strategic technical partners, we are ready to support Shareda’s sustainability efforts in real estate development. Our technical partners’ expertise know-how in energy management, food security and drone application could help to revitalize the real estate economy in Sabah over the next few years.”

Yesterday, KATC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Shareda at Property Expo 2022 in Sabah International Convention Centre. It was witnessed by the Local Government and Housing Minister cum Finance Minister II, Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Masidi Manjun.

Aminuddin further said, “KATC and Shareda will explore into four areas of collaboration ie. energy management towards low carbon emission, food security through urban farming, drone applications for inspection and surveillance of development sites, and establishment of research development centre. We are focusing on Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) programs with the introduction of NANO lighting technology, NANO paint and hybrid air conditioning.”

According to Datuk Sr Chua Soon Ping, president of Shareda, “sustainability in real estate development is important to Shareda and to the future of Sabah economy and environment. We must do this right with technology and also to educate the workforce with a highly-specialized program for real estate development focusing on the upstream side of the business. We will explore this with KATC and other institutions in Sabah to meet these objectives”.

KATC is diversifying its business portfolio by going beyond the aerospace industry and aligning it with current industry needs in Sabah.