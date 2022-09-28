RON97 drops five sen, RON95 and diesel unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 28): The retail price of RON97 petrol will drop five sen per litre while those for diesel and RON95 will remain unchanged for the week from September 29 to October 5.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the price of RON97 will drop from RM4.05 to RM4 per litre.

To protect consumers from the effects of global oil price hikes, the government has maintained RON95 at the ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre although the actual market prices of the two products have exceeded the set ceiling prices, it said.

The prices were set based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the effects of changes in global crude oil prices and take suitable steps to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” the statement said. – Bernama