159 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 29): Sabah recorded 159 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday with most infections under Categories 1 and 2.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 156 of the total cases are in Categories 1 and 2, two in Category 3 and one in Category 4.

“Six districts recorded double-digit new infections namely Kota Kinabalu with 50 cases, Tawau 15, Lahad Datu 13, Papar 13, Tuaran 12 and Penampang 10.

“Meanwhile, eight districts did not record any case namely Beaufort, Kalabakan, Kinabatangan, Kota Belud, Kunak, Sipitang, Telupid and Tongod,” he said.

Districts with single-digit cases are Sandakan (9), Beluran (4), Kota Marudu (4), Kuala Penyu (4), Nabawan (4), Pitas (4), Keningau (3), Putatan (3), Semporna (3), Tenom (3), Kudat (2), Ranau (2) and Tambunan (1).