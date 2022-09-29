Disclose task force report on Tommy Thomas’ memoir, Zahid tells Cabinet

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 29): Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today ramped up his call for the Cabinet to make public a special investigation into former attorney general Tommy Thomas’s controversial book containing allegations of political interference with the judiciary among others.

The specially set up task force, chaired by Sarawak Legal Advisor Datuk Seri JC Fong, is said to have wrapped up its report last month and is supposed to present its findings to Cabinet tomorrow.

Ahmad Zahid insists the public has a right to know the truth about the allegations of selective prosecution and judicial interference that supposedly took place during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration from 2018 to early 2020.

“We hope that the claims of the current AG recommending the findings to not be made public is mere hearsay.

“We also hope the Cabinet, where the findings are to be tabled and presented, will not be in a position to conceal certain facts,” the Bagan Datuk MP said on his Facebook page.

The special task force has been reported to have highlighted 19 issues of concern.

The government backbencher said he was concerned as there several members of the current Ismail Sabri Cabinet who had also served as ministers when PH was in power.

“Said Cabinet members were involved and worked together with Thomas for 22 months, thus it is worrisome that there may be matters they wish to conceal,” he added, without naming anyone from the current line-up of ministers.

Thomas was appointed AG by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad when the latter returned as prime minister in the PH government and served from June 2018 to February 2020.

The private lawyer-turned-government top counsel and public prosecutor wrote a book titled My Story: Justice in the Wilderness published last year after his resignation that sparked over 130 police reports against him.