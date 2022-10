SIPITANG (Oct 1): An elderly man was reported missing in a farm at Kampung Ulu Sipitang yesterday morning.

Sipitang fire and rescue station chief Celvin Joe Jeofery said a search operation had been launched for 81-year-old Asmad Bulat who went to the farm around 6.30am on Friday.

When he failed to return home, a missing person report was lodged by family members and a search operation was immediately carried out.