Johor man claims trial to sexually assaulting minor in Miri

MIRI (Oct 3): A man claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of sexually assaulting an underage girl.

Mohamad Hazwani Mohamad Basit, 20, from Kluang, Johor was charged under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which is punishable under Section 14 of the same Act.

The Section carries a jail term of up to 20 years and caning upon conviction.

Based on the charge, Mohamad Hazwani is accused of assaulting for sexual purposes a girl aged 16 years and nine months by touching her private parts.

He allegedly committed the offence at 3am on Aug 28 this year along Jalan Kuala Baram here.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Asyraf Fahmy Md Roslen requested for a new date to be set for case management as the accused pleaded not guilty.

Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan allowed the application and set Nov 1 for case management.

The judge also allowed Mohamad Hazwani to be released on RM6,000 bail with two local sureties pending the date.