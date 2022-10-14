‘Billion Dollar Whale’ authors claim Jho Low currently runs US$333 mln investment company in Shanghai

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 14): Fugitive financier Low Taek Jho is operating and running a business consulting firm in Shanghai, according to Billion Dollar Whale authors Tom Wright and Bradley Hope.

In a series of tweets, Wright revealed that Low has a Chinese company called Guiyue Business Consulting, which is 100 per cent owned by Grace Zenith. Grace Zenith was registered in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) with a capital contribution of US$333 million (RM1.5 billion).

“Jho Low is hardly hiding! ‘”Grace Zenith” a Low-controlled BVI with $333 million in the subscribed capital, has an office at Room 2801-01, 28th Floor, Shanghai World Financial Center, documents show,” Tom said in one of his tweets.

“So, Jho Low, one of the world’s most wanted fugitives, is still able to control $$$ with the help of BVI companies, banks and corporate firms.

“Malaysians! As Jho Low works out of the Shanghai World Financial Centre, with 100s of millions of $$$ of your money, what are your leaders doing to get him back? Nothing, according to a Chinese government source. Too many are implicated.”

Low has been on the run since the Pakatan Harapan government won the 14th general elections. He is accused of stealing billions from Malaysia’s sovereign fund 1MDB along with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who was sentenced to 12 years in jail and is now serving time.

Low has been on the run and Interpol has not been able to locate him. Tom and Bradley are authors of Billion Dollar Whale, where they exposed the 1MDB scandal which has been described as one of the world’s greatest financial scandals. — Malay Mail