Abg Jo: Yayasan Sarawak to offer scholarships to medical graduates pursuing further studies

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Nov 1): Yayasan Sarawak is offering scholarships to medical graduates furthering their studies in advanced courses in certain fields, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this was in line with Sarawak’s vision to produce 200 doctors in the state in five years’ time, as the doctor-to-population ratio is still rather low.

“Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) has its own hospital which enables it to conduct housemanship programmes (for medical graduates) in an effort to increase the number of doctors in Sarawak.

“If they succeed, they can further their studies in specialist courses and Yayasan Sarawak will give scholarships to those taking advanced courses in certain fields,” he said at a press conference after attending the second session of the 26th Unimas Convocation Ceremony here today.

Abang Johari expressed his hopes that with these scholarships, graduates can serve the state especially in rural areas.

At the convocation ceremony, a total of 574 graduates, comprising 212 graduates from the Faculty of Medicine and Health Science and 362 graduates from the Faculty of Applied and Creative Arts, received their scrolls.

The ceremony also celebrate 35 graduates of the first cohort of the Bachelor of Medicine programme who received full scholarships from the state government through Yayasan Sarawak.