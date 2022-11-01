Amid rumours of axing, Shahidan Kassim says Arau BN going dark

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): Incumbent Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim claimed yesterday that the Barisan Nasional operation centres in his seat have shut down, appearing to confirm speculation he was being dropped as a candidate.

In remarks suggesting the threat of a boycott during the campaign for the 15th general election, the caretaker federal territories minister said the development was unprecedented in the history of the coalition.

“Today’s a very, very sad day. All of BN’s operation centres in Arau are closed and the flag has been lowered.

“For the first time in history,” he said in a Facebook post.

Earlier today, Malay Mail reported sources as saying that Shahidan and another minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, have been dropped as BN candidates ahead of nomination on November 5.

The sources also intimated that other ministers could also be left out, including one omission that would surprise the BN coalition.

BN is scheduled to announce its candidates tomorrow night, but the various Umno leaders have disputed the event, indicating that the existing infighting in the party was worsening in the last-minute jockeying for positions in the November 19 poll.

Such rumours have intensified since Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s warning on Saturday for “big headed” leaders in the party to finally realise that all they were and have were because of Umno.

While Ahmad Zahid had faced insubordination and challenges to his leadership as part of the factional politics in Umno, he holds the trump card at the moment as the party president responsible for endorsing the candidate list for GE15. – Malay Mail