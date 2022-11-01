Sng: Zuraida’s group recognises me as legitimate PBM president, focus now on polls

MIRI (Nov 1): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) has resolved its internal bickering over the party’s leadership and is expected to unveil its candidates for the 15th general elections (GE15) in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow, said Datuk Larry Sng Wei Shien.

He told The Borneo Post today that the faction led by Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin accepts that he is the legitimate president, enabling the party to move forward.

“They have accepted it and the party’s internal issues have been resolved. So, we will be sitting down tomorrow to discuss as everyone understands the importance of working together,” he said.

Sng said PBM’s candidates for GE15 would be the agenda for tomorrow’s meeting and the list is expected to be announced if everything goes as planned.

He was initially slated to announced PBM’s list of the candidates in Sarikei today but postponed things in line with the latest development.

As party president, he will sign the ‘Watikah’ or appointment letter for PBM’s election candidates as required by the Election Commission.

Sng, who was confirmed by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) as PBM president, suspended secretary-general Nor Hizwan Ahmad and information chief Zakaria Abdul Hamid on Oct 27.

He claimed the decision to suspend them was in relation to the PBM supreme council meeting held on Oct 7 without his knowledge and instruction as party president.

On Oct 8, Nor Hizwan announced Zuraida had replaced Sng as PBM president.

Sng, who insisted he was still president, then suspended Zuraida and 12 other supreme council members on Oct 28 for undermining the interests of the party and its leadership.

Yesterday, Sng announced PBM had formed a disciplinary committee led by deputy president Wong Judat to consider the fate of suspended members.