SCAN to go rural with breast cancer detection outreach programme

KUCHING (Nov 10): The Society for Cancer Advocacy and Awareness Kuching (SCAN), in collaboration with Sarawak Breast Cancer Support Group (SBCSG), is hoping to reach a bigger part of the marginalised population in the rural areas in its outreach programme for breast cancer detection.

Advisor to the two non-governmental organisations (NGO) Datin Dayang Mariani Abang Zain said SCAN will commence its outreach programme with the two hand-held ultrasound machines costing RM40,000 donated by Latter Day Saints.

“The programme will commence in December in the rural area of Batu Kawa. We will continue the outreach programme after Hari Raya and head to Ba Kelalan in March, which will be our biggest project next year.

“We also target Kapit, Dalat and Julau,” Dayang Mariani told The Borneo Post after receiving the machines from Elder Roger Baer who represented Latter Day Saints, at the SBCSG building along Jalan Maxwell here yesterday.

According to her, the outreach programme has also been made possible through funding from the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

“Through this outreach programme, we hope to create awareness on the importance of early screening,” said Dayang Mariani, who added that without the generosity of Latter Day Saints, the outreach programme would not happen.

“This is the first time that we are screening with machines, and this will definitely make it a lot easier and accurate,” she pointed out.

Meanwhile, Baer said it was a privilege for Latter Day Saints to be able to help rural women.

“This is a perfect type of project among our many other projects, in which we are currently collaborating with NGOs and Rotary Clubs in Sarawak to help people,” he said.

“It is also very vital to educate the rural people on the importance of early detection of breast and thyroid cancers. This is because of the higher risk they will face if it is not detected early.

“We would love to see the outcome of the outreach programme on how it has helped rural people,” added Baer.

To date, SBCSG has screened over 1,000 women, covering 21 rural villages and 18 ethnic groups over a span of 10 years through clinical breast examination conducted by volunteers and SCAN members.

Also present were SBCSG president Datin Juriah Sulehan, SCAN president Chris Cheng Yuong Kang, Sarawak General Hospital surgeon Dr Ashrina Wan Ali and SCAN committee member Dr Melissa Lim.