Dr Sim: A vote for GPS is a vote for Sarawak, voters must reject peninsula-based DAP

SIBU (Nov 15): A vote for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is a vote for the state, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

In dismissing the Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) claim that a vote for GPS is a vote for Umno, he called on voters to instead reject the peninsula-based party.

“We must vote for Sarawak. A vote for GPS is a vote for Sarawak. I’d say DAP is lying when they say a vote for GPS is a vote for Umno. GPS has made one stance – that on the night of the election we will decide who our partner is.

“This time we must reject and topple DAP and ask them to go back to the peninsula. Give your vote to GPS candidates for Lanang Wong Ching Yong and Sibu Clarence Ting,” he said during a meet-the-people session held in Ulu Sungai Merah here last night.

He said when Pakatan Harapan (PH) was in power for 22 months, Sarawakians could only “tengoook saja” (watch).

According to Dr Sim, DAP demonstrated that the party is incompetent, misleading, and running out of ideas.

“Why’d you pull back projects so fast? If we elect you (DAPs candidates), you are not fit to be MPs. You didn’t do your job. You didn’t even fight for Sarawak.

“They are bankrupt of ideas. Every election, they only know how to tipu (cheat). Their manifesto is a repeat. Like UEC (Unified Examination Certificate) recognition, they didn’t fulfil.

“They also conveniently forgot about the 20 per cent oil and gas royalties (that they promised to give back to Sarawak). Don’t let DAP tipu us again,” he said.

Dr Sim said in contrast Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has an urban renewal project for Bukit Assek.

He said the GPS chairman would solve water issues here by engaging with international consultants.

“Once this is done, the youths will have a lot of jobs and not only jobs for them but also prosperity in Sibu,” said Dr Sim.

According to him, if GPS candidates here are elected on Nov 19, they will truly represent Sarawak.

“Those MPs (DAP incumbents) are from a peninsula-based party. And as MPs from Sarawak, we must worry about Sarawak’s issues,” he added.