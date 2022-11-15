GPS Stampin candidate unfazed by ‘Empurau King’ nickname given by opposition cybertroopers

KUCHING Nov 15: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Stampin Lo Khere Chiang is unfazed by his new nickname of ‘Empurau King’ given by opposition cybertroopers in a fake video circulating on social media.

“It doesn’t bother me at all. I’m only very sorry for those who take advantage and try to misquote me and try to paint a bad picture of me.

“When something is right, is right. When someone tries to paint a wrong picture they will have to paint another 100 pictures to cover that wrong information and it doesn’t work,” he said.

Lo advised young people and cybertroopers to do the right thing.

“Follow the right boss and you will go far. Follow the wrong boss and you might end up in jail,” he told reporters when met after a ceramah dinner held in the basketball court at Arang Road tonight.

Meanwhile, Lo said he is confident that he can win with majority in Stampin against his opponents in the 15th general election (GE15)

“I am not sure how many votes we can win but I am pretty sure we going to have the majority win in Stampin. It will be the first time we are going to take (back) Stampin.

“We have lost Stampin to DAP (Democratic Action Party) for three terms so this is the first time we are going to take it back. I cannot tell you how many votes we can get, but I will tell you we are going to take it back this time,” he said.

Lo said if Sarawakians think practically, act logically, and understand the political scenario today, all 31 parliamentary seats should be won by GPS.

“I believe that Sarawakians generally know what they want. Sarawakians want Sarawak first. Sarawakians want GPS and only GPS can put Sarawak first. West Malaysian parties will only take care of West Malaysian interests. Therefore if you vote DAP, you’re voting for West Malaysian parties.

“West Malaysian parties will only ‘gabung’ with West Malaysian parties. We don’t know who is going to ‘gabung’ with who after the election because the politics in West Malaysia is in a mess.

“So GPS is the only party that Sarawakians should vote for to represent Sarawak’s interests, to protect Sarawak, to protect MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) and Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report, and to get back all our rights, wealth and our autonomy,” he said.

On how many per cent of votes he expects to win from the 121,000 eligible voters in Stampin, Lo said he did not want to predict something that he does not know how to predict.

“I can only explain and convince our people why we must send 31 Parliamentarians to Parliament, not one less. There is no point to give away one or two seats to a West Malaysian party who will only listen to their bosses in West Malaysia and come back and bully Sarawak.

“Sarawakians are not stupid, we will not allow that to happen to us. We will send 31 to Parliament,” he stressed.

Lo said if he wins the seat, the first thing he will do is to get as much fund as he could from the federal government in order to develop Stampin.

“I will also make sure that we will protect Sarawak’s rights in MA63, put Sarawak first all the time and take back the autonomy that DAP only pledged but unable to deliver to Sarawak.

“I will go and fight for this, I will pursue where DAP has failed,” he said.

Lo is in a three-cornered fight with DAP’s Chong Chieng Jen and Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Lue Cheng Hing in Stampin.