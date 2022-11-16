Sarawak police strengthen security at polling centres by deploying another 1,587 personnel

KUCHING (Nov 16): The Sarawak Police Contingent has sent off another 1,587 of their personnel to beef up the security at all the 4,183 polling centres throughout the state today.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said as of today, a total of 7,701 police personnel have been deployed for the polling day on Nov 19.

“Also being deployed today are 376 police trainees who will act as back-up to police officers in case of flash floods, due to the northeast monsoon,” said Mohd Azman during the symbolic flag-off at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters this morning.

He added that prior to today, police teams who were assigned to provide security in case of flash floods in all 28 districts on Nov 19 comprised of 75 police officers and 374 police personnel of lower ranks.

Mohd Azman also reminded all police personnel to equip themselves mentally and physically as well as being knowledgeable on the law while they are on duty.

“All of you are also reminded to take care of your health and show a high set of discipline. Also, please wear a facemask in crowded areas especially at the polling centres,” he added.

Meanwhile, those who were flagged-off today comprises of 896 police personnel of lower ranks from the various police departments who will be deployed in the state’s southern zone.

Also being flagged off were lower ranks personnel from the Marine Police and General Operations Force who will be assigned to the central zone (318 personnel) and northern zone (368).