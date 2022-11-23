Organiser opens audition series for ‘Kamek Nang Champion’ musical talent search

KUCHING (Nov 23): The ‘Kamek Nang Champion’ programme is now open for those aspiring to develop their musical talents further.

Initiated and run by Persatuan Anak Seni Sarawak (Anak Seni) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts and also Sarawak Arts Council (MSS), this programme will hold a series of auditions, beginning at Meritz Hotel in Miri this weekend (Nov 26-27), followed by sessions at Dataran Superstar Sibu on Dec 3-4, and to conclude in Kuching on Dec 10-11.

“The finale is set on Dec 17, 2022, with the venue to be finalised soon,” said Anak Seni president Mohd Ghazali Jeman in a statement.

According to him, ‘Kamek Nang Champion’ is aimed at enabling every contestant to not only master a host of performing skills, but also to instil in them the understanding and adherence to the rules, ethics and discipline of this craft.

“The core objective is to have a pool of really good musical talents in Sarawak that can complement the existing line-up, and also become the future generation of great musicians who can spread their wings into the international arena.

“This is also a way for us to open income-earning prospects for our rising talents and at the same time, uphold our performing arts heritage,” he added.

Entry is open to all Malaysian musical performers or instrumentalists aged 16 and above, and are not bound to any contract under any recording company.

The talents are encouraged to bring their own instruments such as the guitar or the bass, with drums and keyboards to be provided by the organiser during the auditions.

Only 20 performers would be selected for the grand finale.

“The talents would be divided into four bands, as a way to identify and develop their chemistry.

“Each would be given two tasks to be showcased at the finale.

“They all stand a chance to win accumulated cash prizes amounting to RM34,000,” said Ghazali.

Application forms can be obtained from Anak Seni head office at Jalan Matang (above Bank Simpanan Nasional Matang branch premises). For more details, call or send WhatsApp texts to Ghazali via 016-862 6175 / 014-681 0826 (Syazana) / 012-854 0762 (Natasya) / 016-842 3298 (Chey) / 012-893 1090 (Dedek) / 014-685 8223 (Anwar).

Alternatively, send emails to kameknangchampion@gmail.com.