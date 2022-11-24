Foreign missions congratulate new PM Anwar Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 24): Foreign missions in the country have sent congratulatory messages to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who was appointed as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister today.

The first congratulatory messages which came in soon after Anwar took oath at 5pm, was from the United States (US) Ambassador to Malaysia Brian D. McFeeters.

“Congratulations to Anwar Ibrahim on his election as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister. US Embassy Kuala Lumpur looks forward to continuing to strengthen the U.S.-Malaysia strategic partnership under your leadership,” he said on the message posted on the embassy official Twitter account US Embassy KL, today.

Australia’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Dr Justin Lee in his official Twitter account also sent out a message to congratulate Anwar.

Lee also posted a picture of him and Anwar.

“Tahniah to Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim on becoming Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister! Australia & Malaysia are the closest of friends.

“The Australian High Commission looks forward to working with your team under our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” he tweeted.

Japan’s Ambassador to Malaysia Takahashi Katsuhiko in congratulating Anwar said he sincerely hoped that the new government will lead Malaysia in unity and further promote Japan-Malaysia relations.

“Congratulations to YB Dato’Seri Anwar Ibrahim @anwaribrahim who has been sworn in as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia,” he tweeted.

Anwar, 75, has been named Malaysia’s 10th prime minister by the King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah after five days of political impasse over a hung Parliament that resulted from the 15th general election on November 19. – Bernama