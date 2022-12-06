Home minister seeking talks with IGP over alleged mismanagement of RM600 bln in govt funds

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 6): Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said he would have a further discussion with Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani over the alleged misappropriation of RM600 billion in government funds by the previous government.

He said he would get the IGP’s views on the issue after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim brought the matter up during his media conference yesterday.

“He also made a general statement yesterday and said he would leave it to an investigative body to handle the matter in detail specifically.

“Of course I will get views from the relevant investigative body, if it is related to the police, it is within our jurisdiction, if it’s related to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC) then surely they will investigate,” he said at a media conference after attending a briefing by Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz at Kompleks KDN here today.

A controversy about the use of emergency funds amounting to over RM600 billion during the Covid-19 pandemic has been growing since it was brought up by former Melaka chief minister Adly Zahari on Nov 15.

Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was reported to have said yesterday that he was unafraid of being investigated after allegations of involvement were levelled at him.

Meanwhile, on whether the police would open an investigation paper on Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor over claims of money politics during the recently concluded 15th general election (GE15), he said it would be investigated if there was substantial proof.

“I believe in the professionalism of the police force, I give full room and freedom to Acryl and his team,” he added.

The authorities have been urged to investigate Muhammad Sanusi’s claim that Perikatan Nasional party supporters were asking for rewards in order to come back to vote.

Saifuddin Nasution also reminded the public to refrain from issuing statements that could cause misunderstandings or raise sentiments that can threaten the harmony of the country. — Bernama