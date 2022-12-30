Kuching student who hurt prefect with plastic chair to know fate in February

KUCHING (Dec 30): A 16-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt against his 17-year-old classmate using a plastic chair will know his fate on Feb 2, 2023.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali set the date to hear the probation report of the young offender from a village here.

He was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which carries an imprisonment term of up to 20 years and a possible fine, or caning upon conviction.

The boy committed the offence at the dining hall of a boarding school here around 6.30am on Nov 2, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim, who was a school prefect, confronted the young offender for wearing slippers in the dining hall.

Angered, the boy then threw a plastic chair at the prefect, which caused injuries to the latter’s forehead and eyes.

The victim was brought to Sarawak General Hospital and was hospitalised for a night.

The victim’s father then lodged a police report and the accused was subsequently arrested on Nov 22.

The case was prosecuted by ASP Rogayah Rosli, while the young offender was unrepresented by legal counsel.