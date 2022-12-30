Friday, December 30
Kuching student who hurt prefect with plastic chair to know fate in February

By Desiree David on Court, Sarawak
The young offender (right) walks with his father at the Kuching Court Complex.

KUCHING (Dec 30): A 16-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt against his 17-year-old classmate using a plastic chair will know his fate on Feb 2, 2023.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali set the date to hear the probation report of the young offender from a village here.

He was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which carries an imprisonment term of up to 20 years and a possible fine, or caning upon conviction.

The boy committed the offence at the dining hall of a boarding school here around 6.30am on Nov 2, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim, who was a school prefect, confronted the young offender for wearing slippers in the dining hall.

Angered, the boy then threw a plastic chair at the prefect, which caused injuries to the latter’s forehead and eyes.

The victim was brought to Sarawak General Hospital and was hospitalised for a night.

The victim’s father then lodged a police report and the accused was subsequently arrested on Nov 22.

The case was prosecuted by ASP Rogayah Rosli, while the young offender was unrepresented by legal counsel.

