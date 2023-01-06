Man in Kuching fined RM4,000 for abusing meth over 6 years ago

KUCHING (Jan 6): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 41-year-old man RM4,000 in default 10 months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to abusing methamphetamine in 2016.

Zammel Jamani made the plea before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar, who also ordered for him to undergo two years of supervision.

He was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, which carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000, and immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

Zammel committed the offence at the Kuching District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department around 8.45am on Nov 3, 2016.

Based on the facts of the case, his urine tested positive for methamphetamine, which is listed in the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Zammel was unrepresented by counsel.