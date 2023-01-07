Govt urged to ban sale of alcohol after 10pm in 24-hour premises

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 7): The government has been urged to ban the sale of alcohol after 10pm in all 24-hour premises, said Ramesh Rao Krishnan Naidu, the special officer in charge of Indian affairs to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the consumption of alcohol late at night would usually be taken excessively, thus causing the risk of incidents such as road accidents, fights as well as crime.

“Apart from this, the ban would protect the younger generation from engaging in activities that are not beneficial, pointless as well as harmful to them,” he said in a statement today.

Ramesh Rao, who is also president of Pertubuhan Minda dan Sosial Prihatin, a non-governmental organisation, said this measure (banning the sale of alcohol after 10pm in 24-hour premises) will have a better long-term effect on the community and family because each individual will be protected from the dangers of the influence of alcohol which is very worrying.

He also said that as a start to the measure, local authorities can impose a ban (on alcohol sales after 10pm) in retail premises that operate for 24 hours in their regulated areas.

Ramesh Rao hopes that this effort will help further improve the quality of social life in the community for people from all walks of life to live healthier and more harmonious lives. – Bernama