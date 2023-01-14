Armizan, Ewon discuss MA63 with SLS, Sabah PH lawyers

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 14): Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak, and Special Functions), Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, and Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister, Datuk Ewon Benedick, discussed issues involving the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) with Sabah Law Society (SLS) president, Roger Chin and Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawyer, Nelson Angang, here yesterday.

Armizan and Ewon, in a joint statement issued today, said that the meeting, among other things, discussed items related to the implementation of matters in MA63 which are important and much awaited by the people of Sabah.

“We are grateful to Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for giving a high commitment to ensuring that the rights of Sabah will be restored,” said the two Members of Parliament.

They also said that the federal government has established the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63), chaired by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, to discuss and resolve issues related to MA63.

Armizan and Ewon both expressed confidence that the establishment of the action council will further facilitate all matters of detailed discussion to regain the rights of Sabah and Sarawak, read the statement. – Bernama